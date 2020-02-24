mlb-ace-madison-bumgarner-secretly-competes-in-rodeos-making-use-of-bogus-identify

Bumgarner gained $26,560 in a workforce-roping opposition in December, according to The Athletic

Madison Bumgarner pitching for the San Francisco Giants in 2019. (Jordan Murph/MLB Shots by means of Getty)

According to a report that emerged in The Athletic this weekend, Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner has been competing in rodeos in magic formula making use of a phony name.

Bumgarner, who is starting his 1st year in Arizona immediately after pitching for the San Francisco Giants for 11 years, reportedly competes in rodeo competitions utilizing the alias “Mason Saunders.”

The Athletic figured out Bumgarner has been up to after stumbling across a Facebook webpage showing the winners of a crew-roping level of competition that was held at Rancho Rio Arena in Wickenburg, Arizona, in December

In the image, Jaxson Tucker and “Mason Saunders” are observed just after their get, the former keeping an envelope that contains $26,560 in winnings.

A native of western North Carolina, Bumgarner grew up roping cows as a teenager and, at 30 a long time aged, the four-time All-Star is likely back again to his roots.

When contacted by The Athletic, Bumgarner admitted he’d been using the Saunders alias to compete in secret for some time.

He also explained he will take the rodeo competitions as critically as he takes competing on the diamond in MLB.

“No issue what hobbies I have, I consider ’em serious,” Bumgarner explained. “That’s just my character. I never do nearly anything just for fun, per se. I would like I did.”

