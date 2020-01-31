MLB All-Star Curtis Granderson stops after 16 seasons

MIAMI – Three-time All-Star outfielder Curtis Granderson announced his retirement on Friday after 16 seasons in major competitions.

Granderson played for seven teams. He was an All-Star for the Detroit Tigers in 2009 and for the New York Yankees in 2011 and 2012.

In 2011, he led the majors with 136 points and led the American League with 119 RBIs while hitting 41 homers. In 2007, with Detroit he became only the third player to collect at least 30 doubles, 20 triples, 20 homers and 20 steals in a season.

Last year, Granderson hit .183 in 138 games for the Miami Marlins. He also played for Toronto, Milwaukee, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets, with a total of 344 career homers and 937 RBIs while beating .249.

Granderson, who has a foundation for children and has been active in community work for a long time, said he will continue to bring baseball to needy youngsters.

“As I think about my career, I realize that not much has changed since those early days in the small league,” Granderson said in a statement. “My parents and family are still my biggest fans, and today they convey the same message they did back then: give back, never forget to enjoy the ride and don’t think; have fun.”