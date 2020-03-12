MLB delays start of season with ‘at least two weeks’ due to coronavirus pandemic; players react – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML031c15c0659615ed604324d5f072d3e211%

MLB has delayed the start of their season.

Citing the global coronavirus pandemic, the MLB issued a statement Thursday announcing that Opening Day, originally scheduled for March 26, has been delayed “by at least two weeks.”

Here is a part of the launch:

After a call with all 30 clubs, and after consulting with the Major League Baseball Players Association, Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr. announced today that MLB has decided to suspend spring training games and delay the start. from the regular season of 2020 to at least two weeks due to the national emergency created by the coronavirus pandemic. This action is performed for the safety and well-being of our players, clubs and millions of loyal fans.

The MLB will continue to evaluate ongoing events before the season begins. Instructions on daily operations and training will be transmitted to the clubs in the coming days. Starting at 4:00 p.m. (ET) Today, the upcoming spring training games have been canceled, and games for the 2020 World Baseball Classic Qualifier in Tucson, Arizona have been postponed indefinitely.

The news comes as the teams were scheduled to play their normal spring training games today. But after 4 p.m. ET, no more spring training games will be held until the league resumes business. However, MLB does not have an exact time or date that it will be.

From now on, the plan for the MLB is to provide another short period of spring training for players to stretch and prepare for the season again, according to Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

Some players intervened to postpone Opening Day as well as coronavirus:

Giancarlo Stanton a few minutes ago about ST cancellation: “It’s unfortunate, but I think it’s the right move to take now given the situation in the country and the world. It’s important to know that some things are bigger than baseball, bigger than sports. “

– Erik Boland (@ eboland11) March 12, 2020

And there it is … .. player first questions: are we going home now? Stand and train? How / when do we start again? Have another 2 weeks of spring and then start where the schedule starts? Are they still paying us? … This is outrageous

– Jason Kipnis (@TheJK_Kid) March 12, 2020

When asked about Max Scherzer about athletes in other sports who receive coronavirus: “I think it would be a little naive to think that there aren’t any players in any of the MLB camps now who haven’t got it yet.”

– Jesse Dougherty (@dougherty_jesse) March 12, 2020