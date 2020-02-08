MLB “Dream League” would be a nightmare for teams like the Spinners – Boston Herald

Recently Major League Baseball (MLB) commissioner, Rob Manfred, senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey, who both sponsored a Senate resolution supporting Minor League Baseball (MiLB), urged “the Minor League operators in encourage the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to tell their representatives to stop their non-productive campaign of misinformation. “

As the owner / operator of the only minor league team affiliated with the Commonwealth, I suspect that he is referring to me.

Unfortunately for MLB, as the great Boston, President John Adams, famously said, “Facts are stubborn things.” Perhaps the most stubborn fact for the Commissioner is his plan to eliminate 42 affiliated franchisees from the minor league and replace them with unaffiliated teams in a so-called “Dream League” that will destroy those teams.

I am proud to own one of those 42, the Lowell Spinners. We play in LeLacheur Park, a beautiful brick ball park located along the picturesque Merrimack River.

Over the past five years, as a Red Sox partner, we’ve played an average of more than 3,500 fans per game, spent millions with local suppliers, attracted millions more in related expenses (hotels, restaurants, stores, gas stations and convenience stores, etc.), generating hundreds of thousands dollars in tax revenue, donated more than $ 1,000,000 to charities in the area and repeatedly improved our ballpark.

We were the first short-season team in the country to install new, energy-efficient LED lights. We have renovated the batting cages. Our network has been replaced and expanded. And we broke down our field and the underlying irrigation system and replaced both with a state-of-the-art field that is among the best in the competition. All of which had zero Return on Investment. All done because we wanted to be good partners with the Sox and MLB. Other MiLB teams have made similar improvements.

Now MLB proposes to show its gratitude by ending our bond with the Red Sox and relegating us to the “Dream League”. What is the difference between affiliated baseball and the Dream League? In short, life and death.

Currently, MLB teams pay their minor league players, coaches, trainers and medical staff, as well as employee, accommodation, hotel room and other expenses reimbursement. According to MLB’s Dream League proposal, these costs, totaling more than $ 350,000 per team, would be moved to the Spinners and the 41 other clubs marked for death.

Understand well, $ 350,000 is much more than the Spinners (and almost every MLB hit list) currently being earned. For us, $ 350,000 is the difference between squeezing a small profit and losing significant dollars.

What is $ 350,000 for an MLB club? Well, last year the Yankees raised $ 700 million. So $ 350,000 represents .0005 of their total sales. Half a tenth of 1%.

Do you know what the Spinners buy with half a tenth of 1% of our turnover? Toilet paper.

In addition, even if we could take $ 350,000 more in spending, the loss of our MLB affiliation would devastate the income. People buy tickets to see the next generation of Red Sox stars. Mookie Betts, Andrew Benintendi, Jackie Bradley Jr. … they all played for the Spinners. Families come to see the future Red Sox for just $ 4 / ticket. Take the Red Sox away and the Spinners die a slow, steady death.

We know that in Lowell, because we’ve seen this movie before. We had a minor hockey team, the AHL Lock Monsters, for a dozen years, but without any link to the Boston Bruins, they died. Sold for spare parts and moved to Albany. We do not want this to happen again.

Another stubborn fact: the logistics of MLB’s Dream League are not working. The 42 targeted teams include clubs in Vermont, Idaho, California, Iowa, Colorado, Tennessee and Florida. At a time when MLB complains about travel, how can they propose a straight-forward competition that extends from Southern California to Vermont? Or from Idaho to central Florida? That is not a Dream League; it’s a Pipe Dream League.

Unless someone thinks this is purely rhetoric, consider another stubborn fact. Since 1993 there are 16 independent baseball competitions with 202 teams. The average lifespan of those teams was six years; half disappeared within three years and one in five only lasted one season. The Spinners and the other 41 teams just wouldn’t make it.

By pretending that the Dream League keeps the contracted teams alive, MLB maintains the very “wrong information” by Commissioner Manfred. In fact, the proposal would hold taxpayers in dozens of cities, including Lowell, with millions of unpaid bonds secured to finance MiLB approved ballparks while at the same time denying fun, affordable, family-friendly entertainment.

Shrinkage would also make it more difficult for the remaining teams to convince lawmakers to invest in ballparks, or for team owners to borrow money. After all, which legislator would use public funds for a margin if MLB could contract its tenant so capriciously? Which banker would borrow money from a property group if MLB could randomly eliminate their club without notice?

At a time when the presence of MiLB is growing and that of MLB is not growing, MLB should acknowledge the stubborn fact: Minor League Baseball helps us to grow our great game. It should listen to Senators Warren and Markey and leave his ill-conceived plan to eliminate the Spinners and 41 other teams.