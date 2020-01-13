MLB hits Astros with unprecedented penalties for 2017 sign stealing

Loading...

Manager AJ Hinch talks to General Manager Jeff Luhnow of Houston Astros. (Bob Levey / Getty)

As The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and Evan Drellich first reported, Major League Baseball got the book on the Houston Astros after investigating the illegal sign stealing system the team used during its 2017 World Series run thrown.

Confirmed by ESPN’s Jeff Passan, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred placed a one-year ban on Houston General Manager Jeff Luhnow, a one-year ban on A.J. Go and hit the team with a $ 5 million fine. (The suspensions are technically a little less than a year old since they start today and end a day after the 2020 World Series.)

In addition, in 2020 and 2021, the Astros will be forced to discard their first and second round designs.

Although he was previously fired from the team for ridiculing a group of female reporters after American League Championship Series game 6 had been on the team’s squad due to the alleged domestic abuse of Roberto Osuna, former Astros assistant GM Brandon Taubman also placed on the non-eligible list of baseball.

No players were disciplined in this matter, as Manfred and MLB instead chose to penalize individuals in managerial positions. Current Mets manager Carlos Beltran was part of the scandal but was a player at the time and was therefore not banned.

“The unprecedented penalties are Manfred’s reaction to the damage the Astros has done to the integrity of the sport and should act as a strong deterrent to any team that engages in this behavior in the future,” said The Athletic.

In his release, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred turned the Houston Astros culture upside down. pic.twitter.com/qQ2XxPZjKG

– Jeff Passan (@ JeffPassan), January 13, 2020

Although he does not yet have to face any discipline, former Houston bank coach and current Red Sox manager Alex Cora is almost certain to be suspended as he is described as the “pioneer” of the team’s sign-stealing plan.

MLB is still investigating the Red Sox, which was investigated for separate allegations of sign theft when Cora was the team’s manager in 2018 when Boston won the World Series.

“Witnesses consistently describe this new scheme as playful … with the exception of Cora.” pic.twitter.com/BbUZHulZlh

– Jeff Passan (@ JeffPassan), January 13, 2020

According to Passan, discipline for Red Sox manager Alex Cora is coming and it will be “tough”. Passan suggested Cora could be suspended longer than Luhnow and Hinch because of his “apparent guilt”. “

Subscribe here for our free daily newsletter.