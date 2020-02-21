[mlb-indicator-stealing-whistleblower-mike-fiers-acquiring-dying-threats]

Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred pledged that MLB would guard Fiers

The former Astro who tipped off The Athletic that Houston was illegally utilizing cameras to steal indicators for the duration of their 2017 Globe Sequence championship season statements he has received death threats.

Mike Fiers, who was a member of the title-successful staff but still left Houston as a free agent and now pitches for the Oakland Athletics, is not worried for his daily life but informed the San Francisco Chronicle it experienced been threatened.

“Whatever, I really don’t care. I have dealt with a lot of demise threats ahead of,” Fiers mentioned. “It’s just a further matter on my plate. If I’m concerned about any retaliation, I’m not likely to be ready for the period.”

Previously in the week, baseball commissioner Rob Manfred pledged that MLB would secure the indicator-stealing whistleblower. “We will acquire just about every attainable move to guard Mike Fiers wherever he’s actively playing, no matter if it is in Houston or someplace else,” he claimed.

When he was questioned about Fiers, former Crimson Sox slugger David Ortiz stopped properly short of expressing the right-hander’s lifetime need to be in threat. But, Major Papi did have fairly of a “snitches get stitches” attitude about Fiers likely general public about what the Astros experienced been up to in 2017.

Ortiz said Fiers was “looking like a snitch” for likely general public about the team’s dishonest scandal only following he experienced remaining Houston and signed with a new staff.

“Oh, immediately after you make your cash, following you get your ring, you determine to discuss about it?” Ortiz claimed, according to The Involved Push. “Why did not you talk about it during the season when it was heading on? Why did not you say, ‘I never want to be section of it?’ So you’re seeking like a snitch. Why do you have to discuss about it immediately after? That is my challenge. Why did no one say anything even though it was heading on?”

Subscribe here for our absolutely free day by day newsletter.

Read the total tale at ESPN