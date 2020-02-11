MLB is considering expanding the playoffs to 14 teams: source

NEW YORK – Major League Baseball is considering extending the playoffs to almost half of the 30 teams and allowing higher-ranked wild card teams to choose opponents.

The playoffs are expected to grow from 10 to 14 clubs, according to the New York Post for the first time on Monday. There were four wild cards in each league, two of them.

Details were confirmed by a person familiar with the proposal who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity, as MLB did not approve public comments. Another person, who also spoke on condition of anonymity, said MLB had considered several plans.

Any suggestion would have to be negotiated with the player association. The current collective agreement runs for the 2021 season.

“A sensible expansion of the playoffs is worth discussing when it comes to a much broader conversation about the current state of our game,” said union director Tony Clark in a statement.

Only the division winner with the best record in the regular season would move directly into the division series. The other two division winners and wildcard teams would start in a best-of-three round.

The division winner with the second best record would choose his opponent from the three lowest placed wildcard teams. The division winner with the third best record could then choose from the remaining two jokers. The top joker card hits the team that is left after the division winners make their choice.

The selection would be made on a television program.

For a long time, MLB limited its post-season only to the pennant winners that faced each other in the World Series. The postseason teams doubled in 1969 by dividing each league into two divisions to four and in 1995 by realigning to three divisions and adding a joker card to eight, a year later than planned due to a player strike.

The postseason reached its current 10th anniversary in 2012 with the inclusion of a second wildcard and a wildcard round.

A post season of 14 teams would mean that 47% of franchisees reach the playoffs, which could result in some clubs not going into rebuild mode. The players’ association criticized teams for what they call “refueling”.

Twelve of the 32 NFL teams (38 percent) reach the playoffs, along with 16 out of 30 in the NBA (53 percent) and 16 out of 31 in the NHL (52 percent), which will be expanded to 32 franchises next season ,

Extended playoffs would create more content for broadcasters. MLB’s contracts with ESPN and Turner run until 2021 and the contract with Fox runs until 2028.