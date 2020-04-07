MLB May rebate plan, Players Union, restarting in Arizona

Major League Baseball and its players union are showing interest in a plan to launch the season in May at various Arizona stadiums, ESPN reported on Tuesday.

The idea, according to unnamed sources, is quoted on the US sports network’s website as being supported by top federal public health officials who think that all 30 clubs could operate safely despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The plan would be for teams to play in the open-air stadiums in the Phoenix area, where multiple teams hold pre-season spring training and Chase Field, the home retractable home stadium for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Players, managers and coaches, players and others would be abducted in area hotels, living in relative isolation only with trips to and from the stadium, essentially in a bubble that would remain out of the public.

“I think there would be a tweak, but we would follow suit,” MLB star and MLB television commentator Alex Rodriguez told ESPN.

“The players want to play and the fans want to see it.”

The 162-game MLB season per club was due to open on March 26.

MLB stars like Bryce Harper and Mike Trout would be forced to play a whole campaign away from family and friends as Washington citizens sought to defend their World Series crown in empty spots across the country.

“It’s a completely different experience,” Rodriguez said of the empty stadiums.

“Communication as an infielder would be much better. I think it would be OK for television, but on the field it would be like a spring training game. “

The report said that officials from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institutes of Health have supported a plan that involves strict isolation and social distance, which could allow States’ national hobby. United returned from the deadly outbreak of the virus that has closed most sports. all over the world

Two exceptions to restraining the sport are low-level golfing trips in Arizona, the Men’s Outlaw Tour, and the Women’s Cactus Tour.

“We don’t know enough about this deadly disease,” Rodriguez said. “Everybody cares. Every day science tells us something different. The stock market goes up and down every day. This is how everyone’s emotions go. “

The report says some officials believe June’s openers are more realistic, and May’s depends on many health problems.

One of the major concerns would be the need for a significant increase in the availability of fast-paced coronavirus tests that would not reduce test access to the public as deaths and hospitalizations increase.

Ensuring safety for older participants, as managers and areas, as well as for younger, fit players is another key factor, both for the virus and the intense heat of an Arizona summer.

Players could splurge on empty stands instead of watching from more drowned demolition areas.

– Extreme Arizona Heat –

The high average daily temperatures in the Phoenix area are 100 degrees (37.7 degrees Celsius) from June to September.

Teams should watch turn-by-turn matches, possibly reduced to seven innings and with tie-break methods to make sure there are no competitions without a marathon point.

“In the day we did it all the time,” Rodriguez said of double headers. “We have to make sure we don’t play the harmful players.”

This move would allow players to continue to receive wages and provide sports television to people moving from house to house while trying to limit the spread of the deadly disease.

While MLB would be wasted on losing money on tickets, the lions’ share of their $ 10 billion in annual revenue, the league and players could raise more money from teleworking rights.

The report said top federal health officials talked about the feasibility of this plan with MLB and Saturday with the MLB Players Association, with the union and MLB starting discussing the idea on Monday.

The plan would include teams with larger grandstands to ease heat-related issues and allow a player to test positive for coronavirus, but the report said officials do not believe a test would necessarily cause it to be put on. quarantine a team or make a stop. reset