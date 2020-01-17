MLB: No Evidence Astros Used Portable Devices To Facilitate Theft Of Signs

HOUSTON, Texas – The illegal use of technology by the Houston Astros fueled speculation on Thursday that the team’s players took their methods one step further by wearing hidden devices that informed them of certain throws.

In response, Major League Baseball said Thursday it “explored wearable devices during the investigation (on the Astros) but found no supporting evidence.”

An MLB official said the portable device survey included the 2019 season.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred released a nine-page report on Monday as a result of an investigation that found the Astros used technology to cheat in their 2017 World Series winner season 2017. AJ Hinch of Houston, Alex Cora of the Boston Red Sox and Carlos Beltran of the New York Mets all lost their management positions as a result of the report; Astros CEO Jeff Luhnow was also fired. Cora and Beltran were both members of the Astros at the time and were involved in the Manfred report.

On Wednesday, the case of Astros gamers wearing electronic devices began with tweets that Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman “wore buzzing devices” inside their right shoulders, and that the devices were controlled by a video coordinator who would have decoded the signs by opposite catchers and relayed them to the batter.

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer responded Thursday by tweeting: “I’ve heard this from several parties too, for what it’s worth …”

The Twitter account that first highlighted the problem appears to have been disabled.

The account also refers to Altuve’s home run against the New York Yankees, closer to Aroldis Chapman, in Game 6 of the 2019 American League Championship Series, which placed the Astros in the series World.

As he approaches the plate after his homerun against the flag, Altuve says clearly and clearly to his teammates waiting not to remove their jersey. When asked why during a field interview with Fox Sports, Altuve laughed and said, “I don’t know. I’m too shy. The last time they did it, I had trouble with my wife. “

In response to speculation that he did not want his shirt removed for wearing an electronic device, Altuve issued a statement through his agent, Scott Boras.

“I never wore an electronic device during my performance as a major league player,” said the release, reported by the New York Post.

According to Manfred’s report, the Astros used two illegal technological methods to steal signs throughout the 2017 season and part of the 2018 season – relaying information to runners on second base after decoding the hall signs video playback; and using a live feed from a central field camera, then hitting a trash can to signal certain locations.

The report made no mention of wearable devices and said that “the investigation did not reveal any policy violations by the Astros during the 2019 season or the 2019 post-season.”

“Aside from what is described above,” the statement said, “the investigation has revealed no other scheme or method used by the Astros to decode the signs of an opposing club from 2016 to the present.”

In addition to a year-long suspension for Hinch and Luhnow, the MLB also fined the Astros $ 5 million and deprived them of four choices – one in each of the first two rounds of the next two projects. The next day, in anticipation of further sanctions, the Red Sox fired Cora. Cora was the Astros’ coach during their 2017 championship season.

And on Thursday, the Mets and Beltran – who, like Cora, were described as a central figure in the report – mutually agreed to separate. Beltran played for the 2017 Astros and is the only player mentioned in the MLB report.

