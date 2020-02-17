[mlb-notebook:-arenado-reviews,-says-he’s-‘ready-to-go’]



FILE Image: Colorado Rockies’ Nolan Arenado stops a floor ball from the New York Yankees in the course of their inter-league MLB baseball sport in Denver, Colorado May well nine, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell

Colorado Rockies 3rd baseman Nolan Arenado noted to spring training on Sunday, ready to tackle a tricky offseason that still left the All-Star sensation “disrespected” as trade rumors ran rampant.

Among the remarks he had for reporters at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale, Ariz., was a concept for Rockies admirers.

“I’m here, I’m ready to go. I’m heading to go compete,” he claimed. “There’s almost nothing that has altered. I know a large amount of things have been swirling about, but nothing’s changed with me. And I’m likely to do the greatest I can. And I’m likely to do the job hard and help this workforce acquire.”

When it was crystal clear the 28-calendar year-aged desires to enter the 2020 season on stable footing with the fans, it unquestionably will consider time to mend his marriage with the group, notably with general supervisor Jeff Bridich, who declined to focus on the third baseman as not long ago as final week.

–Boston Red Sox still left-hander Chris Sale provided an encouraging update on the status of his pitching elbow.

“I feel I (threw) off the mound most likely six or 7 moments this offseason,” said Sale, who missed the remaining six months of the 2019 period owing to the injuries.

“My body is experience great. Started off flipping some breaking balls and finding immediately after it a very little little bit. I’m accomplishing ordinary stuff that I was right before and it felt fantastic. We’ll just continue to keep creating from that.”

–Former Los Angeles Dodgers suitable-hander Yu Darvish mentioned the Houston Astros really should not have the ideal to call themselves 2017 Entire world Sequence champions.

Darvish, who was rocked by the Astros in Online games three and seven of that Planet Series, spoke with reporters Sunday at the Chicago Cubs’ spring education facility in Mesa, Ariz.

“It’s like the Olympics,” Darvish claimed, per ESPN. “When a player cheats, you just can’t have a gold medal, right? But they however have a Globe Series title. It (feels) bizarre.”

–Former Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Tony Fernandez died on Saturday at age 57.

In accordance to experiences, Fernandez was dealing with kidney problems when he had a lethal stroke.

“The Toronto Blue Jays are deeply saddened by the passing of Tony Fernandez, a single of our club’s most celebrated and revered gamers,” the Blue Jays stated in a assertion. “Enshrined endlessly in Blue Jays heritage on the Degree of Excellence, Tony left an equally indelible mark in the hearts of a era of Blue Jays admirers for the duration of his 12 unforgettable seasons with the group. His influence on the baseball neighborhood in Toronto and across Canada is immeasurable. Our deepest condolences are with the Fernandez family all through this time.”

–The New York Yankees signed former Colorado Rockies ideal-hander Chad Bettis to a slight league agreement with an invitation to spring teaching.

Bettis, 30, was 1-six with one help you save and a six.08 Era in 39 appearances (a few begins) with the Rockies before finishing the 2019 season on the hurt list with a remaining hip impingement.

He is 31-31 with a five.12 Period and 431 strikeouts in 164 online games (92 begins) considering that reaching the majors with Colorado in 2013. He was a 14-activity winner in 2016.

–The Milwaukee Brewers signed still left-hander Brent Suter to a two-year deal and avoided an arbitration listening to scheduled for Monday.

Many retailers noted the offer was for $2.5 million additionally incentives for meeting selected innings-pitched thresholds.

Sidelined for far more than a 12 months soon after Tommy John medical procedures, Suter returned in September 2019 and posted a four- history with a .49 Period in nine aid appearances for the Brewers.

–Field Amount Media