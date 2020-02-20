[mlb-notebook:-cubs’-bryant-to-direct-off-in-2020]



February 20, 2020

The Chicago Cubs want to get third baseman Kris Bryant as several at-bats as feasible by utilizing him in the leadoff place this time.

“When you converse about putting the very best gamers in baseball at the prime of the order, that’s our finest player, and I want to set him at the prime,” new Cubs manager David Ross advised reporters Wednesday. “He’s on board. I’m on board. It’s some thing I have been contemplating about lengthy and challenging, and I’m fired up about it. … I’m tremendous thrilled about it.”

Bryant has performed in a lot more than 700 game titles and started off 696 of them, but he has only been the Cubs’ leadoff hitter in 7 game titles. He has a .387 on-foundation percentage in the function, with a .321 batting average in 28 at-bats.

“I reported, ‘I’m in this article to do whichever you want,’” Bryant explained. “If you want me to be that man for you, I’m your man. I consider I have the appropriate mindset, mainly because I have generally been the sort to say, ‘Give me that fifth at-bat due to the fact I want it.’”

–Oakland Athletics appropriate-hander Mike Fiers is not interested in acquiring excess safety defense by way of the 2020 season, he told The Athletic.

Fiers divulged particulars about how the Houston Astros used a indicator-stealing system all through the 2017 year very last November, major to sanctions towards his previous club and drawing criticism in some corners for violating the “unwritten rules” of baseball.

“I’m not asking for extra stability,” Fiers explained to The Athletic. “I’m right here to play baseball and I can defend myself, if something. We do have Nationwide League games, and I’m likely to have to get into the box (to hit) just like every person else. It is component of the game. If they determine to throw at me, then they throw at me. There’s very little a lot you can do about it.”

–Giancarlo Stanton thought about the prospect of recognizing what pitches were coming via unlawful signal stealing and realized how he could have used it to his benefit.

“If I realized what was coming in ’17, I possibly would have strike 80-additionally household runs,” Stanton instructed reporters at the New York Yankees spring teaching foundation in Tampa.

Stanton strike a important-league-top 59 homers in 2017 when he was named Countrywide League MVP though taking part in for the Miami Marlins — the most dwelling operates in the significant leagues considering that 2001. He designed the comment when expressing his view that the indicator-thieving scandal involving the Astros is a negative glance, specifically with the way Houston has dealt with it publicly.

–Pittsburgh Pirates utility guy Pablo Reyes was suspended by Key League Baseball for 80 video games soon after testing optimistic for the banned performance-improving substance Boldenone.

Reyes, 26, played in 71 video games for the Pirates previous period at six distinct positions, but he batted just .203 with two home runs and 19 RBIs in 143 at-bats. The Pirates designated Reyes for assignment very last month, and he subsequently was outrighted to Triple-A Indianapolis soon after he cleared waivers.

Reyes did bat .293 with a few house runs in 2018 while actively playing 18 games in his introduction to the main leagues.

