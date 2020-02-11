MLB players react to possible changes in the playoff format

February 11 (UPI) – Major League Baseball is considering some major rule changes in its playoff format. Several players spoke out against a possible transformation after the season.

Sources reported to the New York Post, Sports Illustrated and ESPN that MLB is considering increasing the playoff field from five to seven teams in each league by 2022. The league of 30 teams also weighs up the idea of ​​giving the team the best record. The American League and the top team in the National League hit their first playoff opponents.

The concept provides that the other two division winners and wildcard teams with the best record can play all three games in a best-of-three wildcard round. The division winners with the second-best record in each league would be able to choose their opponents from the winners of the three-game wildcard matchups.

The plan also includes everything that is on TV, with team representatives choosing live which teams they want to compete against.

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer called on MLB commissioner Rob Manfred because of possible format changes.

“I have no idea who suggested this new playoff format, but Rob is responsible for releasing it. So I will address it to you, Rob Manfred,” Bauer tweeted on Monday. “Your suggestion is absurd for typing on Twitter for too many reasons, and proves that you have absolutely no idea about baseball. You’re kidding.”

Last month, MLB submitted ideas for changing the rules to the Major League Baseball Players Association. A union spokesman said Manfred mentioned the ideas as part of an informal conversation, but they were never part of a proposal.

“Why are we changing this endearing sport so much,” tweeted Philadelphia Phillies star Didi Gregorius.

Gregorius and former MLB catcher Paul Lo Duca also tweeted their support for Bauer’s Twitter response. The new playoff format must be negotiated collectively between the league and the union before it is introduced.