MLB playoff field could grow to 14 teams

NEW YORK – Major League Baseball is considering extending the playoffs to nearly half of the 30 teams and allowing higher ranked wild-card teams to choose opponents.

According to the plan, the playoffs would grow from 10 to 14 clubs, first reported by the New York Post on Monday. There would be four wildcards in each competition, an increase of two.

Details were confirmed by a person familiar with the proposal and who spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because MLB did not allow public comments. Another person, also on condition of anonymity, said that MLB has viewed different plans.

Each proposal should be negotiated with the players’ association. The current collective labor agreement runs through the 2021 season.

“Expanding the playoffs in a sensible way is something that is worth discussing as part of a much more extensive conversation about the current state of our game,” union leader Tony Clark said in a statement.

Only the divisional winner with the best regular season record would, according to the plan, go directly to the Divisional series. The two other division winners and wildcard teams would start in a best-of-three round.

The divisional winner with the second best record would choose his opponent from the three lowest-placed wild-card teams. The divisional winner with the third best record could then choose from the remaining two wildcards. The top wildcard faces the remaining team after the divisional winners have made their choices.

The selections would be made on a television program.

MLB limited its late season to only the pennant winners facing each other in the World Series. Postseason teams doubled to four with the division of each league into two divisions in 1969, then to eight with the reshuffle to three divisions and the addition of a wildcard in 1995, a year later than planned due to a player’s strike.

The late season reached its current 10 with the addition of a second wild card and a wild card round in 2012.

A postseason of 14 teams would mean that 47% of the franchises reached the play-offs, which means that some clubs cannot go into reconstruction mode. The players’ association has criticized teams for what it calls “tanking”.

Twelve of the 32 NFL teams (38%) reach the play-offs, along with 16 of 30 in the NBA (53%) and 16 of 31 in the NHL (52%), which will expand to 32 franchises next season.

Extensive play-offs would create more content for broadcasters. MLB’s contracts with ESPN and Turner run until 2021 and the deal with Fox runs until 2028.