MLB Reporting Hunt For Back in May, Arizona’s Games of Variety

MLB officials point to a May return to the diamond … reportedly in talks about playing throughout the 2020 season with players, coaches and staff all alone in Arizona.

The league suspended its start last month in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 … but ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that the ban could end in a few weeks.

The plan, according to Passan, is to create a league that should set up shop in the Phoenix area, and play all of its games at Chase Field and other spring training sites in the Cactus League.

The games will be less … and under the idea of ​​a plan, all MLB personnel – including players – will be forced to live alone, leaving homes to and from the games.

The plan – which was reportedly being discussed by MLB and MLBPA officials over the weekend – calls for the STRICT’s concession to rule everyone … but it is believed that expectations of a steady salary and the return of normally encourage cooperation.

Some of the other main points of the potential return – the league can go to an electronic strike zone to keep umps away from batters and catchers … while dugouts move to empty positions where players and coaches can sit up to 6 players. feet away from each other.

The CDC and the federal authorities are said to be abiding by the idea of ​​the league … which will also require a rapid coronavirus test on players to make sure the explosions don’t exist.

The plan is to spend MLB Billion on ticket sales … even if league officials reportedly believe a new TV deal to play Arizona games will help create some cash flow.