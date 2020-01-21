MLB stars Derek Jeter and Larry Walker were elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame

New York’s Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter was one of two players elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday.

Jeter played 20 seasons for the Yankees and won five World Series titles with the team. Jeter was one vote away from being the second player to ever get a unanimous vote. The first was his teammate Mariano Rivera last year.

Jeter had a successful career with the Yankees. Jeter, who finished sixth overall in 1992, made his debut in May 1995. He was a 14-time American League all-star and, according to the Major League Baseball website, the sixth ever with 3,645 career successes.

Jeter retired in 2014 and the 22nd Yankee according to MLB in 2017.

Larry Walker was the other player who was elected to the hall on Tuesday in his tenth and final election year. The stunning outfielder played 17 seasons with the Montreal Expos, the Colorado Rockies and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Walker was a five-time all-star and seven-time gold glove winner.

Controversial players on Election Tuesday included Roger Clemens and Barry Bonds, both of whom were accused of increasing drug use. Both have denied the allegations. Neither received the 75% of the HOF ballots to win the election. This is the eighth election year for every player. Players can only vote for 10 years.