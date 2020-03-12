MLB suspends spring training regimen, delaying opening day by two weeks

On Thursday, Major League Baseball officially announced that all other spring training was suspended and that the opening day would be postponed to two weeks.

The official announcement follows a report from ESPN’s Jeff Passan, who said MLB seriously considered a break in spring training.

Passan followed up on this report with confirmation of the official league announcement.

BREAKING: Major League Baseball has officially suspended spring training games and will delay the start of the regular season by at least two weeks.

Opening Day 2020 will be delayed by at least two weeks; Spring Training Games have been canceled as of today; and @WBCBaseball Qualifier games were postponed indefinitely due to the nationwide emergency created by the coronavirus pandemic. pic.twitter.com/yCgUHkdfpF

“The MLB has not had a massive postponement of goalkeepers since 1995 when the season was reduced from 162 games to 144 due to an almost eight-month strike that saw the 1994 World Series born,” reports Fox News.

The NBA suspended Wednesday the rest of its season after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus. The NCAA also announced that this year’s tournament will be held without fans.

On Thursday, the NHL followed the NBA’s lead and suspended the rest of its season until plans for the crisis could be made.

