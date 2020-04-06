MLB, union discusses playing all games in Arizona

NEW YORK >> Placing all 30 teams in the Phoenix area and playing in empty ballparks were among the ideas discussed today by Major League Baseball and the players’ association.

The sides made a phone call to talk about the way forward for a season-long delay in the new coronavirus pandemic, people familiar with the dispute told the Associated Press. They spoke on condition of anonymity because no details were announced.

Ideas are still in the early stage, and options in Arizona would have many obstacles to overcome, people said.

Half of the MLB clubs hold spring training in Arizona, the other half in Florida.

Arizona’s advantage is 10 spring training ballparks plus the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Chase Field all within about 50 miles. Florida’s spring training stages are spread at as much as 220 miles.

“It allows immediate on a schedule, where you can be able to start it and televise it, to Major League Baseball in America,” said Scott Boras, baseball’s most important agent. “I think the players want to do what is needed because I think they understand the importance of baseball for their own livelihood and for the interest of our country and to provide a necessary product that is provided to everyone who is enjoying in isolation. “

“It gives them a sense of a return to some normalcy,” Boras added. “You talk to a psychologist about it and they say it’s really good for a culture to have to have sports and to have a focus like that, where for a few hours a day they can get their minds on the difficult reality of the virus … “

Baseball season is set to begin on March 26, but spring training is fully halted on March 12. earlier.

Texas Rangers baseball operations president Jon Daniels said MLB is considering different options and does not want to speculate.

“But obviously, we all would like to find a way to play, provided we could do it safely, and that would be the priority,” he said.

The Players Association would like to survey its members to determine if they would support such a plan, one of them said.

“You will be widely separated from your family and you will have to function in a very personal way. It is not a normal life, this idea,” Boras said. “You will have a group of people identified. You will still have a group of test people. And you will have very limited access to those people in the outside world so that you can ensure a non-contaminated league, if you will, to produce an inspirational product in our country. “

Chase Field, with artificial turf and a retractable roof, could be the site of triple daily, Boras said.

MLB and the union reached a March 26 deal to advance $ 170 million in salary to players for the first 60 days of the season. As part of the deal, players would get only a portion of their earnings if the regular season is cut from its usual 162 games and would receive no additional salary if the season is processed.

Both parties have agreed to try to play a full season as possible, and this plan would allow season starts while waiting for health and government officials to determine if it is safe to resume playing in regular season ballparks, and travel the one that would be required.