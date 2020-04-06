MLB’s Todd Helton Gets Prison Time In Extensive 2019 DUI

exclusive

The legend of the Colorado Rockies Todd Helton was sentenced to 2 days in jail in a 2019 incident … this was after the 46-year-old pleaded guilty to DUI in court last month.

Todd was raised in Knoxville, Tenn. On March 18, 2019 after police said the first MLB first baseman lost control of his truck and crashed into a telephone pole.

Officials say when they arrived at the scene … Helton was taken care of by emergency room staff – and admitted Ambien was taken away before he got off the wheel.

However, in a police report, police say they found a plastic cup that contained booze inside his ride … and in the end, they issued a false DUI statement to the ex- baseball player.

Helton entered a treatment program immediately following the fall after expressing remorse for his actions, but the case was settled in court almost a year before he finally fired a prosecutors’ request. on March 10.

A spokeswoman for the Knox County district attorney’s office said TMZ Sports in exchange for pleading guilty to the DUI … he received a sentence of 48 hours in jail.

Helton also received 11 months and 29 days of non-inspection probation, a fine of $ 350 and his license suspended for 1 year. Helton was also ordered to attend a Victim Impact Assessment.

We met with Helton’s attorney for comment, but so far, no one has yet figured out.

However, this is not Todd’s first run on the DUI problem … he pleaded guilty driving while impaired back in 2013 in Colorado.

Helton – who played college baseball at the University of Tennessee – is considered the greatest Rockie of all time … and is expected to push for a spot on the baseball’s Hall of Fame someday.