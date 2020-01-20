MLK’s voice was shaped by the legacy of the black sermon

The name Martin Luther King Jr. is an icon in the United States. President Barack Obama mentioned King in both his nomination for the Democratic National Convention and in his victory speeches in 2008 when he said:

“(King) brought Americans from all corners of this country together to stand in a mall in Washington in front of Lincoln’s memorial … to talk about his dream.”

In fact, much of King’s legacy lives on in such gripping oral performances. They made him a global figure.

The king’s sermon used the power of language to interpret the gospel in the context of black misery and Christian hope. He referred people to life-giving resources and provocatively spoke of a present and active divine interventionist who urges preachers to name reality in places where pain, oppression and neglect abound.

In other words, King used a prophetic voice in his sermon – the hopeful voice that begins in prayer and deals with human tragedy.

So what led to the rise of the black preacher and shaped the prophetic voice of the king?

In my book “The Journey and the Promise of Preaching African-Americans” I discuss the historical education of the black preacher. My work on prophetic sermons for African Americans shows that King’s demand for justice was a result of earlier prophetic sermons that flourished as a result of racism in the United States.

From slavery to great migration

First, let’s look at some of the social, cultural, and political challenges that the black religious leader has created, especially those that have taken on political roles with the blessing of the community and beyond the actual Church.

In the slave society, black preachers played an important role in the community: they served as seers who interpreted the meaning of events. as pastors who call for unity and solidarity; and as messianic figures that evoke the first resentments against oppressors.

Religious revivalism or the great awakening of the 18th century brought to America a Bible-based brand of Christianity – evangelicalism – that dominated the religious landscape at the beginning of the 19th century. Evangelicals emphasized a “personal relationship” with God through Jesus Christ.

This new movement made Christianity more accessible, more lively, without overwhelming the pedagogical demands. During the rebirths, Africans converted to Christianity in large numbers and most became Baptists and Methodists. With less pedagogical limitations, black preachers emerged as preachers and teachers in spite of their slave status.

Africans saw revival as a way to regain some of the remains of African culture in a strange new world. They relatively easily integrated and adopted religious symbols into a new cultural system.

Rise of the black cleric

Despite the development of black preachers and the significant social and religious advances made by blacks during this period of revival, reconstruction – the process of rebuilding the south shortly after the civil war – posed numerous challenges to white slave owners, which the political rise of the new generation did not like African.

When independent black churches were rampant in America’s reconstruction, black ministers preached their own. Some became bivocational. It was not uncommon to find pastors who led meetings on Sunday and worked as teachers and administrators during the working week.

Others held important political positions. A total of 16 African Americans attended Congress during the reconstruction. For example, Richard Harvey Cain of the South Carolina House of Representatives who attended Wilberforce University, the first private black American university, served at the 43rd and 45th Congress and as a pastor of a number of African Methodist churches.

Others, such as former slave and Methodist minister and educator Hiram Rhoades Revels and Henry McNeal Turner, shared similar profiles. Revels was a preacher who became America’s first African-American senator. President Abraham Lincoln appointed Turner the Union Army chaplain.

To address the countless problems and concerns of blacks in this era, black preachers found that the congregations not only expected them to provide guidance for worship, but also that they were the leading informant of the congregation in the public square.

The cradle of the king’s spiritual heritage

Many other events also converged and affected black life, which later influenced King’s prophetic vision: President Woodrow Wilson declared entry into World War I in 1914; When “Boll weevils” devastated the harvest in 1916, there was a widespread agricultural depression. and then there was the rise of Jim Crow laws that would legally enforce segregation until 1965.

Such tidal swell events, when multiplied, triggered the greatest inner movement of people on American soil, the great “black” migration. Between 1916 and 1918 an average of 500 migrants from the south left the south every day. Between 1916 and 1940, more than 1.5 million people moved to the northern communities.

As a turning point, the Great Migration created conflicting expectations regarding the mission and identity of the African American Church. The infrastructure of the northern black churches was not prepared to cope with the stressful effects of migration. Its suddenness and size overwhelmed existing operations.

The immense suffering that the great migration brought with it and the racial hatred they had escaped from drove many clergymen to delve into the meaning of freedom and oppression. Black preachers refused to believe that the Christian gospel and discrimination were compatible.

However, black preachers rarely changed their preaching strategies. Instead of setting up self-improvement centers for blacks that focused on vocational training, housekeeping, and libraries, almost all preachers from the south who came north continued to preach sermons. These sermons emphasized the virtues of humility, goodwill, and patience, as they had done in the south.

Set the prophetic tradition

Three clergy outliers – one woman – initiated the change. These three pastors were particularly inventive in how they approached their preaching task.

Baptist pastor Adam C. Powell Sr., pastor of the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church (AMEZ), Florence S. Randolph, and bishop of the African Methodist Episcopal, Reverdy C. Ransom, spoke about human tragedy both inside and outside the black church. They brought an unmistakable form of prophetic proclamation that combined spiritual transformation with social reform and countered the dehumanization of the blacks.

Bishop Ransom’s discontent came when he was standing in front of Bethel A.M.E. preached in Chicago. – the elite church – which had no desire to welcome the poor and unemployed masses who came to the north. He left and founded the Institutional Church and Social Settlement, which combined worship and social services.

Randolph and Powell summarized their roles as preachers and social reformers. Randolph brought her responsibilities as a preacher, missionary, organizer, suffragist and pastor into her prophetic vision. Powell became a pastor at the historic Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem. In this role, he directed the community to build a community house and nursing home to meet the political, religious, and social needs of black people.

Shaping the king’s vision

The preaching tradition that these early clerics invented would have a profound impact on King’s moral and ethical vision. They combined the Bible’s vision of Jesus Christ to bring good news to the poor, to restore sight to the blind, and to proclaim freedom to the prisoners, with the Hebrew Prophet’s mandate to tell the truth to power.

Similar to how they responded to the complex challenges posed by the great migration at the beginning of the 20th century, King brought a prophetic interpretation of Jim Crow’s brutal racism, segregation, and poverty in the 1950s and 1960s.

Indeed, King’s prophetic vision ultimately invited his martyrdom. Through the prophetic preaching tradition that was already established in his day, King brought people of all races, classes and beliefs closer to the formation of “God’s beloved community” – an anchor of love and hope for humanity.

Kenyatta R. Gilbert is a professor of homiletics at Howard University.