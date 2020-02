mls-2020-opening-week:-7-days-one-match-program

The Tennessean Released five: 39 p.m. CT Feb. 28, 2020

2020 MLS Opening 7 days schedule

All periods Central.

Saturday, February 29

12 p.m. — DC United vs. Colorado Rapids, ESPN+

two p.m. — Montreal Effects vs. New England Revolution, ESPN+

2: 30 p.m. — Houston Dynamo vs. LA Galaxy, Univision and TUDN

four: 30 p.m. — San Jose Earthquakes vs. Toronto FC, ESPN+

5 p.m. — FC Dallas vs. Philadelphia Union, ESPN+

five p.m. — Orlando Metropolis SC vs. Authentic Salt Lake, ESPN+

7: 30 p.m. — Nashville SC vs. Atlanta United FC, Fox and Fox Deportes

9: 30 p.m. — Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Sporting Kansas Metropolis, ESPN+

Sunday, March 1

11: 30 a.m. — Columbus Crew SC vs. New York Metropolis FC, ESPN+

12 p.m. — New York Pink Bulls vs. FC Cincinnati, ESPN+

2 p.m. — Seattle Sounders FC vs. Chicago Fireplace, ESPN and ESPN Deportes

four: 30 p.m. — LAFC vs. Inter Miami CF, ESPN and ESPN Deportes

6: 30 p.m. — Portland Timbers vs. Minnesota United FC, Fox Sporting activities 1 and Fox Deportes