MLS minimum wages rise under new employment contract

NEW YORK – The minimum wage for senior players in Major League Soccer will increase from $ 70,250 last year to $ 109,200 in 2024 as part of a five-year collective labor agreement, and the use of charter flights will increase.

The suitability of free agents will also increase under the agreement announced Thursday, which must be ratified by both parties.

“This agreement covers the key strategic priorities for the competition and our players, but it also retains the basic player compensation structure that has been the basis for the growth and stability of Major League Soccer,” said Commissioner Don Garber in a prepared statement. “We have had constructive, positive discussions with the MLSPA leadership and players’ negotiating committee during the last few months during the negotiations and I want to thank them for their cooperation in concluding an agreement that will serve as the basis for a new era of collaboration with our players. ”

Purchasing power per team increases from $ 8.49 million last year to $ 11,643,000 in the last season of the deal. The agreement includes a provision in which players will share in increased media revenues in 2023 and 2024. Player spending will increase by an amount equal to 25% above the figure of 2022 plus $ 100 million.

Each team has 18-20 players in the highest selection and their minimum rises to $ 81,375 this year. Each team has up to eight players in the selection and their minimum increases from $ 56,250 last year to $ 63,547 this season and $ 85,502 in 2024.

Under the expired contract, each team had the right to use a charter flight on a maximum of four stages per season. According to the new deal, teams must follow eight charter contracts this year and the number will be increased to 16 by 2024. Teams must also use charters for all postseason matches and all CONCACAF Champions League matches with international flights.

Players who are at least 24 and have five years of MLS service are eligible for a free agency after 28 and eight years of service. The deal covers the increase in contracts for free agents.

Designated players will also have some free agent rights.

Starting next year, MLS has the right to have each club sign a maximum of three players aged 22 or younger with a reduced budget.