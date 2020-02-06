MLS, Players Union, agrees on new five-year CBA

February 6 (UPI) – Major League Soccer and the MLS Players Association reached an agreement on a new five-year collective agreement announced by the league and union on Thursday.

The deal is subject to approval by the MLS Board of Governors and the MLSPA. The new CBA will cover five full seasons (2020-24) and start in the 2020 season.

“As we prepare for our 25th season, we are very excited to sign a new five-year collective agreement with our players,” said MLS Commissioner Don Garber in a statement on Thursday. “This agreement addresses key strategic priorities for the league and our players, while maintaining the basic player compensation structure that forms the basis for the growth and stability of Major League Soccer.

“We have had constructive, positive talks with the leadership of the MLSPA and the players’ negotiating committee over the past few months. I would like to thank them for their cooperation in concluding an agreement that will serve as the basis for a new agreement era of partnership with our players. ”

In the new collective agreement, MLS will increase investments in the salary budget, general allotments and performance bonuses for the players. Other notable changes include a reduction in the amount of targeted allotment money, an expansion of free representation and an increase in charter flights.

For the first time, players will also receive part of the higher revenue from the league’s next broadcast deal.

“This deal is the culmination of our efforts to get players from every team to define our goals and make real progress,” the MLSPA said in a statement. “Through this work and our solidarity, we have been able to reach an agreement that gives players more rights and compensation, and ensures that league resources continue to be used to create a league of choice for players in the field . ”

The agreement is concluded 24 days before the start of the 2020 season.