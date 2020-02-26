mma-news:-tony-ferguson-to-assault-khabib-nurmagomedov-with-‘stuff-he-has-by-no-means-seen’-at-ufc-249,-statements-coach-eddie-bravo

Tony Ferguson is planning on using Khabib Nurmagomedov into ‘uncharted territory’ in the course of their lightweight title struggle at UFC 249 in April.

Following what feels like an eternity for MMA supporters, the two greatest lightweight fighters on the earth will ultimately cross paths at the Barclays Middle in Brooklyn on April 18.

Getty Pictures – Getty Eddie Bravo and Tony Ferguson are doing work on a gameplan for Khabib Nurmagomedov

Defending champion Khabib will set his belt and his undefeated report on the line versus ‘El Cucuy’, with lots of predicting the Russian will expertise the most complicated struggle of his 28-battle profession.

Ferguson is on a 12-battle earn streak and is most likely the most achieved competitor to ever deal with ‘The Eagle’. His jiu-jitsu, hanging and grappling are all really high amount. This fight has been manufactured 4 moments previously, but has normally fallen off owing to a multitude of reason such as body weight cuts and freak accidents.

But 10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu mentor Eddie Bravo has explained to the world to count on the unanticipated when they tune into the battle in New York.

“We’ve been getting ready for Khabib for a prolonged time,” Bravo claimed on The Joe Rogan Encounter. “We’re usually getting ready for the worst-circumstance situation, and Khabib is the worst-scenario state of affairs. He’s possibly the ideal floor-and-pounder wrestler at any time. This is the hardest obstacle at any time in MMA for 10th World.”

Getty Photos – Getty The Russian has misplaced just a single round in his 28-fight profession

“I’m just concentrating on stuff that he’s [Khabib] under no circumstances observed, due to the fact if I arrive at him with stuff he’s noticed, then which is not a great strategy,” Bravo continued.

“I’m heading to pull him into some uncharted territory and which is what I have been accomplishing with Tony. The matter with Khabib is he is undefeated, no question one particular of the ideal fighters likely of all time, but you got to recall there are a pair of Khabib fights wherever you really don’t see the classic Khabib.

“You can also glance at the (Rafael) dos Anjos battle – there are issues he couldn’t do that he could do with other persons. He couldn’t get earlier dos Anjos’ guard. (He) was not that simple to get down.”

What can make this fight so intriguing is the reality this struggle will most possible finish up on the deck as just about every one Khabib struggle has at any time done as the Russian utilises his sambo wrestling to practically generate his foes into the cage.

Getty Visuals – Getty Ferguson can lock in a D’Arce choke from pretty much any situation in the cage

But Ferguson is extra than comfortable combating off his back as he can throw his famed wicked elbows and also lock in his tried and tested D’Arce choke from pretty much any posture.

And that is what Bravo promises gives him a massive gain in excess of Khabib’s rival Conor McGregor, who was convincingly overwhelmed in their 2018 experience.

“Tony wrestled his whole flife,” Bravo additional. “There’s a light-weight yr variation among Conor’s wrestling and Tony’s wrestling, so you have received that. Tony will toss D’Arce (chokes) standing and from all distinctive angles, and though you are trying to get him down. So Khabib’s received to fret about that.

“Khabib has my respect a million for each cent – that guy’s crazy. But Tony has so numerous fweapons. He may have more weapons than any one in the history of the UFC.”