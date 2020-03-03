[mmea-nabs-22-unlawful-immigrants-for-attempting-to-leave-state-illegally]

MMEA detained 22 illegal Indonesian immigrants together with three boat skippers for making an attempt to depart the region illegally previous night. — Photograph by Dawn Chin

PORT DICKSON, March three — The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Company (MMEA) detained 22 illegal Indonesian immigrants which includes 3 boat skippers for attempting to go away the region illegally past night time.

Melaka and Negeri Sembilan MMEA director Maritime Captain Haris Fadzillah Abdullah explained all of them were being detained at 10 pm for the duration of a program procedure carried out in the waters off Kuala Sepang, Linggi.

“Acting on intelligence cooperation with the Maritime Criminal Investigation Division Division, the crew spotted the presence of a suspicious boat heading in direction of the Indonesian waters.

“The boat sped off immediately after noticing the presence of the MMEA personnel prior to becoming detained about 9.6 nautical miles west of Kuala Sepang,” he said in this article currently.

Haris Fadzillah reported an inspection located that the unregistered boat experienced been utilized to deliver in and out illegal immigrants applying ungazetted routes.

He thought that the exercise was masterminded by a syndicate with associates comprising both locals and foreigners.

Haris Fadzillah stated the detainees aged involving 12 and 64 would be investigated below the Immigration Act 1959/63 and the Anti-Trafficking In People and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants (Atipsom) Act 2007. — Bernama