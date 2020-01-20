Mnet announces new variety show on celebrity training to become ballad singers

Mnet will broadcast a new variety show on ballads!

“Wanna Be Singers” (working title) stars six celebrities who are passionate about music but lacking singing skills, and follows their growth stories as they train to become ballad singers.

The cast includes MMA fighter Kim Dong Hyun, who dreams of becoming a singer, comedian Moon Se Yoon, who feels happiest when singing, songwriter Yoo Jae Hwan, who wants to get rid of his former personality. television to sing serious ballads, actor Yoon Hyun Min, who dreams of putting out a ballad that tells his story, former announcer Jang Sung Kyu, who wants to sing a ballad that comforts others, and the model actor Joo Woo Jae, who has extensive knowledge of ballads.

A source from the show said: “I could see the actors’ passion for becoming good ballad singers and their sincerity towards music when preparing the program. We plan to tell an authentic story about their challenge and their growth. “

Mnet also published a teaser containing interviews of its distribution. In the clip, the staff informs the members about the title of the program. Jang Sung Kyu responds, “Ballad? I like rock ballads ”before bursting out laughing.

The teaser explains that a program only for ballads will be presented for the first time on Mnet. Joo Woo Jae says, “Just the fact that you’re doing a ballad program …” and Kim Dong Hyun comments, “It’s great. It’s something I really wanted.”

Each actor expresses his passion for the show. Jang Sung Kyu says, “I said we should do this even if I have to refuse everything else” and reveals that this is something on his bucket list. Moon Se Yoon and Yoon Hyun Min both add that it has always been one of their dreams.

Referring to her weight loss results that hit the headlines, Yoo Jae Hwan says, “I finally seem to be singing a ballad.” Kim Dong Hyun describes herself as a possible diamond in the rough before let Joo Woo Jae say: “My wish is to be able to sing just the first verse of (censored song title) in its real tone. “

Moon Se Yoon evokes Yoo San Seul, the trotting character of Yoo Jae Suk in “How Do You Play?” And names “M Countdown” as a possible scene to perform as a singer. Showing his dedication to the show, Yoon Hyun Min said to the staff, “(Name censored) called me not too long ago. I told them I couldn’t do it because of it. “

Jang Sung Kyu adds: “I want to devote everything to this. I’m going to have to withdraw from all the other programs, “and Yoo Jae Hwan concludes,” People only know me as a television personality, so I hope they will be moved. “

“Wanna Be Singers” will be previewed on February 21 at 9 p.m. KST. Check out the teaser below:

