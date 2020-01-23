Mnet confirms plans to take over IZ * ONE activities

IZ * ONE will resume its activities soon!

On January 23, Mnet released the following official statement:

Hello. This is an announcement from Mnet.

First of all, we express our gratitude to the fans who waited and showed interest in knowing whether IZ * ONE will resume its activities or not.

Respecting the opinions of members and fans who hope that IZ * ONE’s activities will return to normal, Mnet and the agencies of IZ * ONE members have decided that their activities would resume.

IZ * ONE is expected to resume operations in February, and details, including the exact schedule, will be announced soon.

We would be grateful if warm support was given to the members of IZ * ONE, who suffered without emotional suffering, so that they could spend precious time with their fans.

As the artists who made their debut, the interns and the agencies are not at fault in this incident, we hope that they will be welcomed so that they are no longer injured.

IZ * ONE was previously scheduled to return on November 11 of last year, but the return was postponed after “Produce 48” director Ahn Joon Young admitted to manipulating the program’s standings. Since then, the group has been on hiatus.

Source (1)

