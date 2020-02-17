[mnet-responds-to-studies-that-x1-users-haven’t-been-compensated-still]

Mnet has responded to experiences that the members of X1 have not been paid nevertheless for their things to do.

On February 17, an unique report from Ilgan Sports activities claimed that inspite of X1’s disbandment staying introduced 42 times back, the associates have nevertheless to get any payment for their things to do in the project team.

The report claimed that the organizations of the associates have attained out to CJ ENM a number of instances to ask for payment for X1’s pursuits, but have nevertheless to get a reaction. Due to the fact generating their debut previous August, X1 held their premiere show-con at the Gocheok SKY Dome, offered goods at the exhibit-con, offered in excess of 500,000 copies of their debut mini album “Quantum Leap,” and appeared in numerous abroad occasions together with KCON. But according to the report, the X1 customers have not been paid for any of their do the job but.

A resource from Mnet responded to the report and said, “We have been in ongoing conversations with every member’s agency pertaining to the issue of payment,” and “We approach to deliver a assertion of accounts to just about every agency currently. We will observe the required strategies.”

X1 was a venture group formed by means of Mnet’s “Produce X 101” and made their debut in August 2019. Nonetheless, a controversy above voting manipulation arose surrounding the “Produce 101” series, leading to the group to go on hiatus as the scenario unfolded. In January, it was announced that an agreement was created by the companies of the associates that the group would disband.

