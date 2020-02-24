mnet-reveals-channel-redesign-pursuing-“produce-101”-controversy

Mnet has exposed the redesign of its channel subsequent the “Produce 101” controversy.

It was recently reported that immediately after the network’s graphic was strike difficult by the vote manipulation controversy involving Mnet’s shows including all 4 seasons of “Produce 101,” Mnet was getting techniques to rework its brand name id. The channel was especially facing backlash around its “We Are K-pop” slogan as fans questioned whether the network experienced the ideal to make this kind of a claim subsequent the confirmation of vote manipulation in its K-pop survival displays.

On February 24, Mnet uncovered its “Channel Style Renewal,” showcasing its new glimpse that is dependent off the network’s initial symbol and celebrates the channel’s 25th anniversary. The design features the textual content, “Mnet of 1995 and Mnet of currently meet.” It also reads, “For the 25th anniversary, a renewal as a new new music network.”

