Mnuchin attacks Greta Thunberg and says she must study economics

17-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg really seems to be putting herself under the skin of the Trump administration.

Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin shot the teenager at a press conference at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Wednesday after pleading with world leaders to stop investing in fossil fuels.

“Is she the chief economist? Who is she? I’m confused, ”joked Mnuchin.

“After going to university and studying economics at university, she can come back to explain this to us,” he added.

Thunberg responded to the Trump official on Thursday, tweeting a graphical video of the declining carbon budget through Carbon Brief, a climate science website.

My gap year ends in August, but it doesn’t take a university degree in economics to realize that our remaining carbon budget of 1.5 ° and the subsidies and investments in progress for fossil fuels do not add up. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/1virpuOyYG

– Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) January 23, 2020

“So either you tell us how to achieve this mitigation, or you explain to future generations and those already affected by the climate emergency why we should abandon our climate commitments,” she continued.

When CNBC “Squawk Box” hosts questioned Mnuchin on his comments Thursday, the secretary said the administration’s environmental policies “are misunderstood” and that President Donald Trump “supports a clean environment”.

Trump made fun of Thunberg and openly angered that TIME chose the activist as Person of the Year 2019, a title Trump desperately covets.

“So ridiculous,” he tweeted. “Greta has to work on her anger management problem, then go see a good old-fashioned movie with a friend!” Chill Greta, Chill! “

Trump told The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday that he “really didn’t know anything about her” but that she was “very angry.”

Thunberg said in December that she would not have bothered to talk to Trump about climate change at the United Nations summit on the issue.

“Honestly, I don’t think I would have said anything because it is obvious that he is not listening to scientists and experts, so why would he listen to me?” said in an interview to the BBC.