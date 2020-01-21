Mnuchin: Commercial businesses boost US growth, Boeing 737 MAX drags | money

Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin attends a meeting at the convention center during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos on January 21, 2020. – AFP picture

DAVOS, January 21 – According to US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, the latest trade deals with China and neighboring Mexico and Canada will boost US growth this year.

Mnuchin said at the World Economic Forum in Davos that he was overly pessimistic about the recent projections by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which lowered its forecast for U.S. growth to 2.0 percent this year and 1.7 percent in 2021 felt.

He said he believed problems, including priming the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, would have saved about 0.5 to 0.7 percentage points of the U.S. growth rate. The 737 MAX was devastated worldwide on March 13, 2019 after 346 people were killed in two accidents.

Meanwhile, growth in the United States has “clearly been slowed by a global slowdown,” he added.

But he added, “If we look at the 2020 forecast, the business looks very good and there is no question that the two trade agreements will have an impact.”

The US Senate voted for a new trade agreement between the US, Canada and Mexico earlier this month. The United States and China have also signed a long-awaited, if only partial, trade alleviation deal.

“There is no question that the US economy outperforms the rest of the world,” Mnuchin told the forum after a bullish speech by President Donald Trump in which he announced the performance of the American economy.

“We believe these forecasts (from the IMF) are too low for 2020,” said Mnuchin, while acknowledging that “how much the MAX needs to get back in action can have an effect.” – AFP