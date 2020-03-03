[mnuchin-suggests-higher-tax-states-like-ny,-calif.-really-should-consider-decreasing-taxes]



FILE Photograph: U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin testifies right before a Senate Finance Committee listening to on the President’s FY2021 Spending plan on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., February 12, 2020. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photograph

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – States with higher tax charges like New York and California must take into consideration decreasing their taxes, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin advised lawmakers on Tuesday, when challenged about the damaging effects of a U.S. governing administration cap on a popular tax split on those states.

Mnuchin advised a hearing of the U.S. Property Approaches and Usually means Committee that he experienced not discussed the Point out- and Neighborhood Tax (SALT) deduction with U.S. President Donald Trump just lately, but was content to raise it with him yet again.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal, Editing by Franklin Paul)