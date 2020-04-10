Mnuchin, U.S. Congress leaders hold new talks on the next coronavirus assistance bill

WASHINGTON – U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and congressional leaders will hold bipartisan negotiations on a coronavirus response bill with the aim of reaching a deal early next week, it said. by Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Friday.

One day after Republicans failed in the Senate on a $ 250 billion increase in loans for small businesses suffering from the uprising, Schumer said in a statement that he had “constructive” talks with Mnuchin .

Democrats support $ 250 billion in new funding but want to set aside some of the lending for community and minority banks.

Aside from small business funding, Schumer and House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi are seeking another funding stream of more than $ 250 billion. It is dedicated to helping hospitals deal with surgeries in coronavirus-infected patients and state and local government assistance, along with expanded food assistance for the poor.

Republicans are opposed to this second batch of funding, saying it is still ahead.

Democrats called it a “temporary” measure to approve before moving on to a potentially broader measure to further help the economy recover from a massive increase in unemployment and weakening business while Americans stay home and wait for the virus to be transmitted.

“There’s no reason why we won’t reach a bipartisan agreement early next week,” Schumer said.

Aides to Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had no comment on the possibility of a deal early next week.

And at a news conference at the coronavirus news conference, Trump did not indicate a willingness to grant democratic demands.

Asked if he would approve a bill that would include more money for hospitals and state and local governments, Trump said: “I think hospitals need help – I’m OK there.” But he said such assistance should be provided to the law further down the road.

The $ 250 billion in small business loans, which could be a government-funded loan if certain terms are met, would be in addition to the $ 349 billion provided by Congress.

White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said 661,000 small business loans totaling $ 168 billion were approved under the program to address the fallout from the pandemic.

Last month, Mnuchin led the Trump administration's negotiations with congressional leaders on a preliminary coronavirus aid proposal, including a $ 2.3 trillion stimulus proposal made March 27.