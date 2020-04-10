Mnuchin, U.S. Congress leaders hold new talks on the next coronavirus assistance bill

WASHINGTON – U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and congressional leaders will hold bipartisan negotiations on a coronavirus response bill with the aim of reaching a deal early next week, it said. by Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Friday.

One day after Republicans failed in the Senate on a $ 250 billion increase in loans for small businesses suffering from a coronavirus outbreak, Schumer said in a statement that he had a “constructive” conversation with Mnuchin.

Democrats support $ 250 billion in new funding but want to set aside some of the lending for community and minority banks.

Aside from small business funding, Schumer and House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi are seeking another funding stream of more than $ 250 billion. It is dedicated to helping hospitals deal with surgeries in coronavirus-infected patients and state and local government assistance, along with expanded food assistance for the poor.

Democrats have called it a “temporary” bill to be approved by Congress before moving on to a potentially broader measure to further help the U.S. economy recover from a massive increase in unemployment and weakening business while Americans have been bracing themselves for control of the virus.

“There is no reason why we won’t reach a bipartisan agreement early next week,” Schumer said of the interim proposal.

Bipartisan talks came in the wake of President Donald Trump earlier on Friday saying small-business loans should be the only fund addressed in the next bill to move to Congress.

“It’s only for that reason, with no additions. We must have huge Infrastructure Phase Four with Payroll Tax Cuts and more. Big Economic Bounceback!” Trump said in a post on Twitter.

The $ 250 billion in small business loans, which could be a government-funded loan if lenders meet certain terms, would be in addition to the $ 349 billion Congress provides.

Also on Friday, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said he introduced legislation to establish a bipartisan commission to look at the United States’ response to the coronavirus outbreak. The commission will be modeled after a creation in 2002 following the September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States.

Some critics said Trump was slow to react to the coronavirus outbreak, which could delay the widespread availability of tests for viruses and medical devices.

Last month, Mnuchin led the Trump administration’s negotiations with congressional leaders on a preliminary coronavirus assistance bill, including a $ 2.3 trillion economic stimulus proposal enacted on March 27.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Richard Cowan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Steve Orlofsky)