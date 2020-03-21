Mob beats Kenyan man to death believing he has coronavirus

A group of young men suspected of suffering from the Chinese coronavirus were stabbed to death by a group of young people on their way home.

The man, 35, identified as George Kotini Hezron, was driving home from a bar he had visited in Msambweni, a fishing village popular with tourists on its beautiful sandy beaches, when the group of young people he directed after suspecting he had the virus.

After Hezron verbally assaulted and accused him of carrying the virus, a vigilante mob struck him and threw stones before escaping from the scene. Hezron later went to the Msambweni Sub-Account Hospital, where he died in his injuries.

Local police commander Joseph Nthenge announced his death, adding that there was no concrete evidence that the victim was infected.

“Someone reported that the attackers saw a man crash. They approached him, started an argument and beat him, “he said.” Our officers took the man to Msambweni hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. He suffered severe head and chest injuries that we believe were dead, “said the county police chief.

Mr Nthenge added that no arrests had been made and that investigations were still ongoing, but also warned people to accuse them of being unfounded.

“How can one be punished for being a coronavirus patient? This is brutality and criminality. No one will be spared.”

The incident came after Kenyan health secretary Mutahi Kagwe confirmed three more cases of coronavirus across the country, bringing the total to seven. Those infected include a Burundian national who arrived in Kenya from Dubai and a couple from Spain who visited the African country on vacation.

The Guardian reports that the country as a whole is preparing for the possibility of massive infections, which healthcare experts believe could be exacerbated by limited access to sanitation and health services in rural areas, with 95% of them being infected. Kenya houses with no access to clean running water.

“So far we have been lucky but we can’t relax,” said Dr. Suvajee Good, health promotion program manager for the World Health Organization (WHO) ‘s African region. He added that with 645 million people living in rural areas of Africa, the risk of community infections could occur at any time.

