[‘mob-wives’-star-drita-d’avanzo-has-fees-dropped-in-staten-island-raid]

Pleasant PLAINS, Staten Island — Charges have been dropped towards previous “Mob Wives” star Drita D’Avanzo, soon after she and her spouse have been arrested in December at their Staten Island house adhering to a law enforcement raid.

Richmond County District Lawyer Michael McMahon claimed she was not the target of the look for warrant that resulted in the arrests on a slew of drug and gun expenses.

Federal fees stay in opposition to her spouse, 50-12 months-outdated Lee Davanzo, who returns to federal courtroom in Downtown Brooklyn on March three.

Authorities say two loaded firearms and assorted pills, together with painkillers and anti-anxiousness drugs like hydrocodone and Xanax, as very well as a large quality of marijuana and a scale have been recovered at their Pleasurable Plains house.

The DA’s Place of work issued the subsequent assertion:

“Subsequent a comprehensive review of this scenario, the Individuals moved to dismiss charges in opposition to Drita D’Avanzo in the fascination of justice. Centered on the preliminary proof, Mrs. D’Avanzo and her partner, Lee D’Avanzo, had been the two at first charged by our place of work with weapons possession and connected prices adhering to the execution of a look for warrant at their spouse and children house. Following additional overview, the United States Attorney’s Workplace for the Jap District of New York outmoded our circumstance and indicted Lee D’Avanzo for the alleged possession of the firearms. Less than the principle of constructive possession, it is normal course of action to arrest and demand all get-togethers existing when a firearm is confiscated in a prevalent spot of a dwelling. Subsequent additional investigation, if it can be proven who truly owned and completely controlled the weapon, the fees are altered to reflect that. In addition, centered on the superseding federal indictment, the actuality that Mrs. D’Avanzo was not the target of the research warrant, and just after a cautious review of the proof, we feel it is ideal that the rates towards Mrs. D’Avanzo be dismissed in the desire of justice. The scenario towards Mr. D’Avanzo will carry on appropriately in federal court.”

They were originally billed with criminal possession of a managed compound, legal possession of a weapon, felony possession of cannabis, criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia. The couple was also charged with performing in a way injurious to a little one under the age of 17, as youngsters were being household at the time of the arrest.

The investigation reportedly commenced soon after the NYPD acquired suggestions from the group.

Lee D’Avanzo, a reputed Colombo spouse and children member, was a large draw on the fact display.