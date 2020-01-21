Mobile and kiosk orders

“I don’t really see it as a sales driver for myself or anyone else in the industry,” said Muir. “I think what drives sales is customer excitement about the product.”

Clover sees a shift to delivery services to increase revenue

Muir said he has “mixed feelings” about trying out increasingly popular delivery companies like Grubhub. Instead, he sees these services as potential competition. Delivery players lure restaurants with promises of strong sales promotions and sales increases, but Muir said that uptick can be short-lived. Clover signed an agreement with the third-party delivery service, Caviar, after a long trial period in which the restaurant closely monitored customer feedback. Caviar offered a premium service and a tempting discount for signups, he said.

Clover does not have its own delivery service and will shortly be using the much larger DoorDash, which recently bought Caviar and takes up 35 percent of the market. The move will immediately increase Clover’s supply business 5 to 7 times to 8 percent or 10 percent of its sales, he said. Clover and DoorDash will be integrating their systems in the coming weeks.

Consumers are increasingly turning to delivery services, kiosks and mobile apps, but Muir doesn’t want these digital experiences to outshine the importance of human interaction.

“I would hate to end up in a world where there is no human-to-human interaction in stores,” he said. “It is important that people know and interact with the people who prepare their food. At the same time, we don’t want to forego some of the positive aspects that some of the new technologies could bring.”