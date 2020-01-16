Mobile home fire kills girls; 2 adults, 1 boy in the hospital

Deadly caravan fire in Lake Charles

Photo: Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office

LAKE CHARLES (AP) – A caravan fire killed a 12-year-old girl and hospitalized her 11-year-old brother, mother and another adult, the Louisiana State Fire Marshals Office said on Wednesday.

The fire was reported around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and the girl died at 1:30 a.m., said firefighter spokeswoman Ashley Rodrigue.

She said the boy was in a critical but stable state and the 39-year-old mother of the children was in a critical and unstable state. The hospital did not issue a condition for the 36-year-old man who owned the caravan, but said he was sedated and intubated, she said in an interview.

The girl’s official ID and cause of death are pending until the Calcasieu Parish Coroner Office does an autopsy, Rodrigue said in a press release.

The fire broke out in a bedroom. The investigators have not determined the cause. Some options include electrical interference, Rodrigue wrote.