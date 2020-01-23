Mobile retains funding for Amtrak renewal on the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) – Leading companies in Alabama’s port city Mobile are reducing the chances of reviving passenger trains along the northern Gulf Coast.

Members of the City Council’s finance committee denied their support for Alabama’s port funding during a meeting on Tuesday.

Al.com reported that the entire council could vote on the issue next week.

Amtrak has not been driving along the coast since Hurricane Katrina in 2005. The Southern Rail Commission supports the restart of passenger trains between Mobile and New Orleans with stops in Mississippi.

Louisiana and Mississippi have approved funding to restart the trains, but Alabama has not. Alabama State Port officials said passenger trains could disrupt freight traffic through the port, and city guides, including Mayor Sandy Stimpson, raised concerns.

“There is a lot to explain before I can support it,” said councilor Joel Daves, chairman of the finance committee.

Mobile is asked to pay up to $ 3 million for the Amtrak service within three years, which will begin in 2023 when the Amtrak service is expected to resume.

The commitment to the city does not include any potential capital costs for the expansion of the existing railway line. An additional $ 2.2 million is needed from an Alabama-based source to fund these improvements, but Governor Kay Ivey does not support the project.

Mississippi has committed $ 15 million, Louisiana has approved $ 10 million, and Amtrak has provided $ 6 million for capital improvements along the rail line. The project has a deadline of February 5 to bring local funding into line with federal funding.