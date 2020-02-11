Mobile to Complete Sprint Acquisition After Legal Approval | money

Smartphones with the Sprint logo can be seen in front of a screen projection of the T-mobile logo, in this figure from April 30, 2018. – Reuters image

NEW YORK, October 19 / PRNewswire / – A federal judge paved the way for T-Mobile to acquire Sprint, a mobile phone competitor, today. This is the last legal hurdle for the blockbuster deal, in which the third and fourth largest US mobile operators will be merged.

District magistrate Victor Marrero opposed antitrust lawsuits from New York, California and other states that tried to block the deal, saying he believed the allegation that the new company would conduct anti-competitive behavior after the deal, ” unconvinced”.

The two companies said in a statement that they are “now taking the final steps to complete their merger to create the new T-Mobile.”

The states filed the lawsuit last June, trying to block a planned $ 26 billion merger that would cause “irreparable harm” and would result in higher costs that would characterize low-income consumers.

Proponents of the agreement have argued that the combination of T-Mobile and Sprint will create a strong U.S. number three provider behind Verizon and AT&T, providing the funds to invest in 5G or fifth generation networks.

Marrero admitted that in such a case, the decision “practically turns the judge into a soothsayer”, which must weigh up competing claims by specialists on both sides.

Ultimately, however, he was not persuaded by the states’ key arguments, including that without the agreement, Sprint “would continue to act as a strong competitor in the nationwide mobile services market.”

As part of the approval of the deal by the Federal Communications Commission, companies will have to sell their prepaid Boost Mobile division to the satellite broadcasting group Dish, which will begin building a new national radio network.

Ajit Pai, chairman of the FCC, welcomed the verdict and said: “The merger of T-Mobile and Sprint will help bridge the digital divide and secure the US leadership in 5G.” The United States.

Sprint’s shares rose 73.8 percent to $ 8.34 at the start of trading, while T-Mobile rose 11.2 percent to $ 94.02. – AFP

,