Mobile towers hit by conspiracy theory combining 5G and coronavirus get steam – News – The Palm Beach Post

The attack on UK mobile phone towers over the weekend comes as conspiracy theory associates the spread of the 5G coronavirus with further momentum on social media.

According to the multinational telecommunications company, four of the Vodaphone towers were attacked last weekend. Three other telecommunications companies joined Vodafone to condemn the attack.

“Help us make this stop,” the companies said in a joint statement asking for public help.

Stopping the attacks is necessary to keep the communities connected, said Vodafone and three other companies that serve British mobile phone customers. According to the companies, unfounded allegations of a link between 5G and the coronavirus have led to abuses by the company’s engineers and, in some cases, prevented the necessary network maintenance.

A video of workers who have harassed a woman claiming that technology is killing people has appeared on social media.

This is a result of the Facebook conspiracy theories of boners about 5G. Key employees are harassed on the street.pic.twitter.com/5z35r6sabp

– Charlie Haynes (@charliehtweets) on Apr 2, 2020

And celebrities add fuel to the unfounded theory that 5G wireless technology is linked to a coronavirus pandemic that itself spreads like a virus on social media.

Woody Harrelson posted a video on Instagram on Friday showing a crowd in China tearing a cell phone tower.

Harrelson did not respond after the weekend event, but had previously written on his Instagram page: “Many of my friends have talked about the negative effects of 5G.”

Likewise, British celebrities such as singer M.I.A. and reality show star Calum Best are also among those who spread unfounded connections between 5G in Wuhan, China, and the origin of the virus.

5G, which in fact comprises two different transmission formats, is the latest generation of wireless technology that telecommunications has introduced in segments over the past year.

Much of the videos supporting the conspiracy theory have been posted on social media platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram, which received criticism from those companies. They responded on Monday.

“We have taken aggressive steps to prevent the spread of false information and harmful content on our platforms and to associate people with accurate information about Coronavirus,” Facebook told the U.S. in a TODAY announcement. “In line with our current policy against harmful misinformation, we have begun to remove false claims that link COVID-19 to 5G technology and could lead to physical harm,” notes the company has partnered with the World Health Organization and the UK National Health Service. to connect users with the latest official guide.

Twitter said its automated systems have challenged more than 1.5 million accounts of manipulative conversations around COVID-19.

“We focus on protecting the public debate and helping people find reliable sources of information on Twitter,” the company said in a statement addressed to the U.S. today.

The company also said it has expanded the definition of harm after announcing last week that it “took action” on more than 1,100 tweets that contain misleading and potentially harmful content. “We will continue to work with accounts that violate our policies, including content related to unverified allegations that cause social unrest, widespread panic, or widespread disruption.” “

YouTube announced that it has begun to “reduce recommendations” on cross-border content, such as conspiracy theories related to 5G and the coronavirus.

“We are committed to providing timely and useful information at this critical time, including increasing prestigious content, reducing the spread of harmful misinformation,” the company said in a statement to the US TODAY, adding that it would use national health information. The British publicly funded health care system and the World Health Organization to combat misinformation.