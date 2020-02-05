Mobile voting is moving the Gulf Coast closer to Amtrak’s resumption

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) – A vote by the Mobile City Council on Tuesday moved the northern Gulf Coast closer to resuming regular Amtrak service for the first time since Hurricane Katrina.

The members voted 6-1 to approve a grant application for the restoration of passenger trains in the city, the news agencies reported. The train would connect New Orleans and Mobile to Mississippi stops in Pascagoula, Biloxi, Gulfport and Bay St. Louis twice a day.

From 2023, mobile would have to pay around $ 3 million in three years, and the state could be asked for help. The states of Louisiana and Mississippi have already committed millions.

The Southern Rail Commission announced that it is applying for nearly $ 8 million in grants for the project. According to official information, actual train operations are probably years away.

Amtrak service was discontinued on the coast after Katrina damaged the tracks in 2005. Officials from the Alabama State Port Authority spoke against the resumption of passenger trains in Mobile, on the grounds that Amtrak could disrupt freight traffic through the main docking area.