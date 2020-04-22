Mobley gives fans more than music

Austin, Texas-Anthony Watkins II moved to Austin as a web designer and part-time gig musician, but after spending the time playing Live Music Capital of the World, it didn’t take long to quit his computer work. It was Become a full-time musician. Music has always been a part of his 34-year-old life, but he needed to become a Texas man to understand Watkins was his purpose.

Called moniker “Mobley”, this one-man band has toured the world for the past five years, performing with famous actors and writing music for HBO, FOX, NBC and more. Between his energetic and vibrant performance, his skills on numerous instruments, and his ability to connect with the audience with powerful and reflective lyrics, why Mobley is quickly gaining attention in the Texas music scene. there are a lot of.

“I really grew up to be a really shy child,” Mobley said. If you look only at the artist’s performance, you may be surprised that the confident singer on stage is introverted. “I’m still shy and quiet when I’m not in business mode, so I’m always aware of how much space I occupy.”

Mobley moved his country from country to country with his military family. His exposure to different cultures and influences began to spread his curiosity and creativity at a very young age.

“My mom listened to an orchestra recording when I was two and asked what the particular instrument was. When she said it was a violin, I said I wanted to play it . “

2 years was a little Also Although young, at the age of five, Mobley said his parents had acquired him the first violin, and he officially began his musical journey. I started learning how to play the trumpet in middle school and played the guitar in high school. You can immediately follow anything that can create a rhythm, such as a drum, piano, or bass guitar. Surprisingly, Anthony Watkins II didn’t imagine becoming a professional musician, but Mobrae’s unmistakable talent and his respect for art led him to the stage and center.

“At this point, it’s a very important part of my life and a very basic part of how I experience the world,” Mobley said. “It’s a lens to understand what’s happening to me and myself.”

Growing up in shyness, Watkins became keenly conscious and unable to look to social injustice.

“When I’m on stage, I have a room full of people and the only one I’m allowed to talk to-I feel I’m not eligible to do that,” Mobley said. . “It feels like privilege and responsibility, getting up is irresponsible, and there’s nothing to say except” pay attention to me. ” “

Mobley’s respect for the world, other people and social justice loudly scream every song he creates. Austin musicians deliver phrases that call out silently and call for action through exciting and reflective lyrics.

“A very important function of art is to inspire people, provide something meaningful to them when they stand up, and give people a transcendental experience,” the artist said. “The experience that makes them alive and truly human is more important than” this is the work I do “or” this is the amount I earn “” this is where I live ” Lead to. “

In the last few weeks, Mobley has spent a great deal of time dealing with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Like many people, my first reaction was a bit confusing,” Mobley said. “As reality and its scale become more and more clear, much of the embarrassment and confusion has been superseded by a very deep and sad frustration with those who are responsible for the creation and operation of the world in which we live. . ”

Evacuating to the right places did not stop Mobley from sharing gifts. Although he hasn’t performed on a stage surrounded by thousands of people, his weekly new live stream on YouTube and Instagram LIVE keeps him connected with his fans.

“I think there are too many people who are completely naked at the risk of this pandemic,” Mobley said last week at a live stream. “Poverty, homelessness, job anxiety, and addiction to health care-all these are all elements of a pandemic that hurt many people in a fairly severe and horrific way that is completely optional. It is very sad to think of the immense suffering. ”

Mobley says he will continue to get a glimpse of hope for change, despite uncertainty still present.

“I think a lot of people have an eye-opening experience as a result of social turmoil,” Mobley said. “I hope we can turn that frustration into action and bring about a systematic and lasting change in the way we do things. That is my emotional internal to the pandemic. It’s a reaction, hopefully by the next time we talk about this, we’ll live in a very different world. “

