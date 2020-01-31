Mock Caucus rocks Memorial Union in the U von I

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) – Hundreds of students from the University of Iowa occupied an Iowa Memorial Union ballroom on Friday night, preparing for the first Iowa caucuses on Monday.

“When I came here, I was pretty apolitical,” said Luke Sampson of the University of Iowa. “In the beginning it was strange that people were so open to politics.”

Sampson is a foreign student from Wisconsin and is preparing for his first caucus next week.

Hawk the Vote, a student group at the U of I, hosted a mock caucus on Friday to educate students about the various remaining candidates and to guide them through the caucus process. both republican and democratic.

“We really want to bring these students here and familiarize them with the process now. So come on Monday, they are not afraid to face the gatherings,” said Kevin Drahos, a Hawk the Vote board member.

Bernie Sanders, Senator from Vermont, did the best in the Friday practice run and got 75 students or 4 delegates. Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and entrepreneur Andrew Yang were the only other two viable candidates. Fewer students participated in the Republican Mock Caucus, but President Donald Trump prevailed with 14 students.

You can find your caucus location Here.