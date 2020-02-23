model,-author,-restaurateur-b.-smith-dies-of-early-onset-alzheimer’s-sickness-at-70:-relatives-mate

Long ISLAND — Product, author, restaurateur and television host B. Smith has died at the age of 70 at her Lengthy Island property, a spouse and children friend verified to our sister station WABC-Television set.

Barbara Smith died Saturday night time of early-onset Alzheimer’s disorder, according to her relatives.

Smith made record as the very first African American product to be highlighted on the protect of “Mademoiselle” magazine in the 1970s.

She wrote 3 property and leisure books: “B. Smith’s Entertaining and Cooking for Buddies,” “B. Smith: Rituals and Celebration” and “B. Smith Cooks Southern-Fashion.”

Her household explained she ran 3 B. Smith eating places — in New York Metropolis, Lengthy Island and in Washington, D.C. — right up until she was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s sickness at the age of 64 in 2013.

She and her partner Dan Gasby worked to elevate recognition of the disease and its results on the African American group.

Gasby appeared on “The Watch” earlier this month to chat about Smith’s fight with Alzheimer’s and defended his selection to get started relationship.

“She stated to me, ‘I want you to go on,'” he reported of his wife. “I am holding my vows.”

B. SMITH’S Partner SPEAKS OUT: Dan Gasby discusses the backlash following heading community about his romantic relationship with a different girl although his spouse battles Alzheimer’s. “She mentioned to me, ’I want you to go on,’” he said of his wife. “I’m preserving my vows.” https://t.co/M7pKMyHV1W pic.twitter.com/hwd4wkp66L — The Watch (@TheView) February nine, 2019

In accordance to her official biography, her signature tagline, “Whichever you do, do it with style!” has been on display at Smithsonian The Nationwide Museum of African American Historical past and Society.