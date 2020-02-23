model-professional-b.-smith-dies-of-alzheimer’s-sickness

Barbara Smith, the model and Tv set temperament regarded as B. Smith who went public with her Alzheimer’s prognosis in 2014, has died at age 70, her spouse declared Sunday.

Dan Gasby stated in a Facebook article that Smith died Saturday night of Early-Onset Alzheimer’s Sickness in their house in Very long Island, New York.

Smith broke out as a product in the 1970s and hosted the syndicated cooking and residence decor sequence “B. Smith With Style” in the early 2000s. She launched her very own home assortment at Bed Tub and Beyond in 2001 and wrote a few residence entertaining publications.

Her Alzheimer’s struggle was the subject matter of a different e-book, composed with her spouse and Michael Shnayerson, identified as “Before I Forget” in 2016.