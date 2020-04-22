Model Sarah Stage Puts $ 1,000 in Virtual Birthday Party for Kids

exclusive

Sarah Stage like most parents who have to celebrate their children’s birthdays under quarantine – yes it should be virtual, but unlike most, she is still spending!

The fitness-focused model goes far beyond her 5 year old, James, a party at their L.A. home. last week – quarantine-friendly … as it was technically just him and his two children, including a newborn. That doesn’t mean he didn’t go above and beyond though.

Sarah has invited all of James’s friends and close relatives, including her Grammy, to jump on a video message to make her happy birthday. Upstairs, he got his inner circle of pals to drive-by laser gun shoot-outs. All from a distance, of course.

The thing to not get the cake, though … is the “Sonic the Hedgehog” pastry, because that’s what Sarah ordered for James – not to mention the curbside balloon service that will provide a mix of balloons and parties in favor of his -Shindig.

Last but not least … Spider-Man !!! Mom embraced Super Fly Ent. and dropped a couple of hundred bucks for a personalized video message from the web-slinger, and a 1-hour virtual dance party for kids … which you can see at a glance money is well spent.

Sarah said she’s been with SFE because the company is giving back to frontline workers. For each party booked by them, they set up a free party for someone to help fight COVID-19.

All in all, Sarah dropped nearly $ 1,000 for the digital explosion, and despite the fuss … she said it was James’ best party. Hey, if the kid is happy, everyone is happy. Even almost.