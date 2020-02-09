Modeling Moon by Holiday Mathis – Boston Herald

hhd@get.creators.com (Holiday Mathis)

The witty conceptual artist John Baldessari had a popular piece called “Teaching a Plant the Alphabet,” in which he held flashcards up for unimpressed foliage. The master suggested, “If I think I’m teaching, I probably won’t. If I don’t think I’m teaching, I probably will.” Model the behavior you want to teach under the instructive Virgin Moon.

ARIES (March 21 – April 19). You are a savior. By stimulating and fooling your loved ones, and by laughing at yourself, you save the world from the deadly disease of self-seriousness.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20). Take a seat and suddenly you move towards a kind of sensible passivity – a state of mind in which you will be able to observe what is going on with very little interference with your own preferences or fears.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 21). Ambiguity does not have to cause stress. Yes, there are a few different ways to read the day, but they are complementary interpretations, the trajectories will be similar, whatever you believe.

CANCER (June 22 – July 22). Giving feels good to you. The majority of the day will be spent on caring, helping and doing. However, when you get the chance to relax, you should not miss the well-earned pleasure.

LEO (July 23 to August 22). You are not a tram on the road of life – a motor that moves in predetermined grooves. You are free to make turns, merge with the disaster, leave the city or country and get to know new countries.

VIRGO (August 23 – September 22). When things get a bit tense, it can help to see this as an adventure, or the film in which you play the lead. If you take a moment to feel it, you get the feeling that an invisible audience is looking for you.

LIBRA (September 23 to October 23). Many gifts are impossible to repay, although it is worth trying. And so you’re going to do it today in a way that you know isn’t enough, although you can be sure that most people don’t even try it at all.

SCORPIO (October 24 to Nov. 21). The joys of reunification are not possible if you never separate. So although you cannot always be with your loved ones, you will keep the great expectation of being together again soon in your heart.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 to December 21). It takes many years to know yourself well enough to keep pace. This is of course different, depending on the specific endeavor and your time of life. When you exaggerate, know that it is part of learning.

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19). Plato suggested that the measure of a man is what he does with power. Sometimes you don’t feel like you’re really tired of telling it, although you have more than you train.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18). The dance of your daily life requires quite a bit of diplomacy. Do you want to know what people really are like? Play a game. In a game, dynamics will come up and be worked out under the premise of play.

FISHING (February 19 – March 20). How many times have you seen a winged bug crawling around? This much. The fact that wings are an option does not mean that flying is always the best way. What is needed is often found by covering the ground step by step.

TODAY BIRTHDAY (February 9). Your dreams swirl into a desire to be of service and produce some of your best ideas to date. The practical help and mentorship that you are looking for in the next 10 weeks will end up at the intersection of usability, creativity and commerce. A thriving relationship will spread joy over your life. See new places in May and August. Aries and Virgo love you. Your lucky numbers are: 5, 40, 7, 33 and 28.

FORECAST FOR THE WEEK AHEAD: Once on a Valentine’s Day, the whole village organized a party in the name of love, and the party featured a lottery, and singles were accidentally linked, their names joined together, yielding about the same amount as any since made up. method. Well, maybe the day wasn’t exactly Valentine’s Day, it was called Lupercalia. But it happened mid-February and romance, as it was, remained a theme, just as it is a theme this week, hundreds of years later. Love is a hard-to-beat theme.

The days prior to this Valentine’s Day include an accompanying and artistic Libra moon. Libra is the sign associated with all sorts of partnerships and is represented in the tarot by the card of the loved ones, so there is no more positive moon to lead to the festivities that are in turn organized by the Scorpio moon who is sizzling, stimulating and soulful a lunar influence as could be desired.

Things change after this week. Mars is changing. Mercury goes retrograde. And whatever spells, in prosperity and adversity, were spoken during the week of Valentine’s Day, it will not be long before they disappear or break. That is the intoxication of romance!

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Rock and Roll Hall by Famer Carole King is one of the great treasures of American pop music. This productive singer / songwriter has seven top 10 albums, including the iconic “Tapestry”, which has spent nearly six years on the Billboard Top 200 hit list. Her sun, Mercury and Venus in musical Waterman are beautifully accentuated with three important Taurus influences in her birth chart. Taurus rules the voice.

