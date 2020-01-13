“Modern Family” actor Jeremy Maguire smarter than James Holzhauer?

LOS ANGELES – Jeremy Maguire’s role as adorable Joe Pritchett in ABC hit comedy “ Modern Family ” could end when the show ends its 11th season this year, but it doesn’t matter when you’re as smart as he is?

The 8-year-old boy recently revealed to On The Red Carpet that he knows not only the longest word in the dictionary, but also how to spell it.

“I can spell the longest word in the dictionary and I know it,” said Jeremy on the red carpet.

Jeremy was just one of many ABC stars to walk the red carpet during the ABC Television Critics Association’s Winter Press Tour in Los Angeles last week.

Among the stars present at the event, Ken Jennings, James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter, competitors of “Jeopardy Greatest of All Time”, took the time to speak on On The Red Carpet. We asked the champions “the greatest of all time” if they knew the longest word in the dictionary and how to spell it. Ken Jennings drew a blank, James Holzhauer was mistaken and although Brad Rutter knew the answer, he refused to try to spell it.

Jeremy Maguire, on the other hand, proudly spelled the word for on the red carpet and gave his definition.

In case you were wondering, the word is pneumonoultramicroscopicsilicovolcanokoniosis.

“It is a disease caused by the inhalation of fine ash, sand and other types of volcanic ash,” said Jeremy, who may well have a future as the “Jeopardy Greatest of All Time” champion.

