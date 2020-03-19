Modern Family changes its focus before saying goodbye

TV Reviews All our TV reviews are in one convenient place.

It’s been a while since the previous part of the Modern Family, but here’s what you really need to know: The most exciting season of the season has turned into something else. All season long it seemed like Cam would return home to lead the team’s football with Mitchell, a move that would make a lot of sense last season. Apparently, it will provide the whole family with the farewell they need. In the previous episode, Cam learned that he hadn’t gotten a job, but he got a call from an old adoption agency. An error in the system causes the accounts to be restarted and they are no longer a match for adoption.

Cam and Mitchell’s story arc is a good thing, because nobody really does. Many storylines have not reached the speed of this season; Nothing here feels like the last season where everyone has to build a solid end. At the same time, I thought it was okay? With only focusing on Cam and Mitchell, and not worrying about improving the future of each other character, maybe the show can provide a more disappointing finale.

Let’s start with the other characters. Alex graduated from his arctic expedition college and now works for a technology company specializing in facial recognition software. He thinks this technology is a wonderful follow-up to medical issues, but is facing angry protesters as he prepares a program used by the Nazi leaders to identify and watch the rebels while attending a campus job fair.

“Baby Steps” moves very quickly in the stages of Alex’s emotional distress, but most of what is happening is true to the character. As an independent child, he was always able to develop. He does not need the attention and guidance that his brother and sister need, and is always able to succeed. But it comes with its own problems, such as not being thankful. Now he is paying attention. The company gives him a driver, wears expensive shoes and clothes and feels important. He loves, but he doesn’t. Therefore, when Haley’s former lover, Arvin, punishes her for using her brain for mischief, she understands her mistake and agrees to work on the research team. It feels more like Alex.

In the meantime, nothing with the arc does not feel all that important though it is very satisfying. Claire can say the same. There is someone who needs to work and will always look for another job. Here’s an interview to get a job at a company selling organizational tools – perfect for a concert. During the interview, chaos reigns, and he is convinced that it is a disaster. But as chaos begins to work, based on creating some sort of chaos from home life, it ends up paying chaos.

All of this is good, but it often feels like a big move to define the final season. But for that, I am grateful for Cam and Mitchell’s story line, and I think that maybe, maybe, Modern Family Cam and Mitchell are pulling away emotional memories elsewhere to highlight this moment.

Like everyone else in the family, Cam and Mitchell have settled down and are looking for something new in their lives. Then, they received a call from the adoption agency that offered them the opportunity to have a baby. This is not an easy decision; They spend the night awake, discussing the pros and cons but can’t make a decision and are even more worried when they think Lily is too old to be a parent again. They visit Gloria, who shows a home, and dream about what life will be like in this big space with a new baby. They do not know yet. Then the agency calls, the expiration date expires and they are aware of this moment. They want to do this. They agreed to adopt the baby and offered a home.

Maybe it’s exploitation. Maybe the show is going to a predicted well to create a pre-conceived feel. But perhaps, taking into account the role of the sitcom, the things that determine our lives and strengthen them. When they realize that all of Cam and Mitchell are just scared of being cut and kissed, it’s not really a confirmation that they don’t want or want this baby. There is a history and a connection and the courage to do so, and this season is just what we need as we get close to saying goodbye.

Critical observations

Cam and Mitchell know they need another baby if they are on their deathbed and they need someone to call out to remove their chips: “I’m afraid of Lily’s itching finger.”

“You’re not a terrible double!” “When will they start?”

Mushroom lice were quite firm. Jay is always entertaining when he doubts his meeting.

The final is set for April 8. We approach real people, close people. There is no new episode next week, so only two more people should go.

