Modern Family Film Crew Documenting Families Revealed

There was a time when the mockumentary was all the rage on TV. First, there was The Office in 2005. Then Parks and Recreation in 2009, which came from the same person who created The Office, and then the Modern Family, as well as the premiere of 2009. At the Office’s final season, viewers met you behind the scenes, which aired on PBS. Parks and Recreation never acknowledged who or why the character spoke to the camera. And modern families? Well, that big “reveal” happened on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

In a little recorded before the coronavirus and social isolation, Phil (Ty Burrell) and Claire Dunphy (Julie Bowen) reveal who they’ve been talking to for the last 11 seasons of TV: Jimmy Kimmel.

“Our director, Jimmy, has taken a long time because he’s a …” Phil said.

“Psychopath,” Claire said.

“No, smart psychopath,” Phil said.

“Jimmy was actually the wedding photographer for Jay and Gloira’s wedding,” Phil said.

“Right, and after the presentation, he hid in our car trunk, followed us home and he has not stopped filming since,” Claire said.

“I’ve watched the Pritchett and Dunphy families every day, all night every night, since 2009 like flying on their walls,” Kimmel said in the video above.

Apparently, Kimmel was not the smartest observer, giving the nickname and always telling Cam (Eric Stonestreet) and Mitch (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) about the gay guy he met. He also created the drama and admitted to changing Alex (Ariel Winter) Harvard acceptance letter with objection.

“What? Oh, go f-k yourself free from creepy dick,” Alex said.

When Kimmel revealed the final product, the film failed to impress.

“I know that they love me, no matter how crazy they get me … I know that they love me unconditionally,” Kimmel said.

Click play the video above to see more of Kimmel’s time as a Modern Family documentary filmmaker, including Guillermo’s relationship with Manny (Rico Rodriguez).